The Horseback Librarians
By Jane Yolen
Illustrated by Alexandra Badiu
The Horseback Librarians is a children’s picture book, based on true happenings, written by Jane Yolen, the author of about 400 books for readers of all ages, including Owl Moon, The Soft House, and How Do Dinosaurs_____? Colorful and vivid pictures by Alexandra Badiu clearly illustrate the horseback librarian’s travels in the Appalachian Mountains.
Anna Mary, “rhymes with library”, is one of many traveling librarians, mostly women, in the backwoods of Kentucky during the Great Depression around 1935. Her horse, Sand, carries her and saddlebags packed with books, delivering them to homes and schools where readers are eagerly awaiting her arrival.
Read this pleasing book to find out what difficulties Anna Mary, “rhymes with library”, encounters during her travels, where she sleeps at night, the names of some of the books she delivers, and the special bond she has with the children and adults to whom she delivers. And… don’t forget to read the Author’s Notes for the interesting, non-fiction information the book is based upon.
Enjoy!
