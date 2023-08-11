Mavis, is 10 months old and female. Say hello to Mavis, the purrfect feline companion who’s as sweet as she is spicy!

*Personality: Mavis is one opinionated cat who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She’s a feisty little thing with a big personality, and she’s always up for some playtime or snuggle sessions. You’ll never be bored with her around!

*Special Skills: Mavis has mastered the art of being both sweet and spicy. She knows how to turn on the charm and get what she wants, but she also has a mischievous streak that keeps things interesting.

*Compatibility: Mavis is a bit cat selective, but has lived with other cats before. She would do best as the only cat in a household, or with a patient and understanding owner who can help her adjust to a new cat friend.

*Medical History: Mavis has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. She’s a healthy and happy young cat ready to bring some spice into her new forever home.

If you’re looking for a sweet and spicy companion who will keep you on your toes, Mavis is the perfect cat for you! Come meet her and see how she can add some excitement and love to your life.