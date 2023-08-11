Pets of the Week are Sansa and Mavis. Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington.
Sansa, 2 years old, Female Introducing Sansa, the spiciest torti who’s had enough of the world’s shenanigans and isn’t afraid to speak her mind! Sansa is a confident and independent feline who likes to do things her way. With her striking looks and personality to match, Sansa is the perfect match for anyone seeking a feline companion who’s full of personality and always ready to spice things up!
Mavis, is 10 months old and female. Say hello to Mavis, the purrfect feline companion who’s as sweet as she is spicy!
In-Shelter Services: The shelter offers many services that may be useful to a pet owner. Call to make an appointment today! Our phone number is 207-778-2638, and we are open Noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Pet Nail Trim, $10/pet; Microchip Services, $20/pet; Pet ID Tags, $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds, $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds, $15; Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher, $40/pet
