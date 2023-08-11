LEWISTON — August 18, 19 and 20. Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston is the main launch site. Launches are scheduled for 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the weekend and are always weather permitting. This includes wind and clouds as well as more obvious conditions like rain and lightning.

In the event of questionable conditions, the Balloonmeister will wait as long as they can in hopes of a turn for the better. However, a launch decision may be delayed by up to an hour if weather conditions change. Ideally, the balloons will launch by 6:45 p.m. This time frame provides a fair ride for our passengers and gets everyone back on the ground before we run out of daylight. Additional launch sites may be added if needed.

Special Shape Balloons fly only in the morning. At our evening launches, the special shape balloons will inflate and stay at the field to glow for the crowd. They are large, complex, and hard to pack up in the dark. Lots of activities, check the schedule at https://greatfallsballoonfestival.org/schedule/

