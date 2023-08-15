PERU — Twenty citizens needed just 20 minutes on August 14 to approve all six articles as presented at a special town meeting held in the Town Office.

After agreeing to a few changes before approving the warrant, both the Select Board and the Budget Committee each recommended all the articles.

Without any discussion, there was a near unanimous approval on articles to authorize the Select Board to take $15,365 from surplus to cover the insurance premium deficit, and to authorize the Select Board to purchase one six-wheel dump truck that is road-ready with complete plow setup, with the cost not to exceed $128,761 from the vehicle insurance monies received for the 2016 Western Star that was a total loss.

Before approving that the town accept revenues from Central Maine Cost Recovery for services provided by the Peru Fire Department, a citizen asked for more information.

Fire Chief Dan Carrier, Jr. said they bill out for things like structure fires, car crashes and coverage when CMP is doing work. No current Peru residents will be billed unless criminal charges are pressed. The proceeds will be deposited into the fire department reserve account.

Carrier earlier indicated that Central Maine Cost Recovery handles all the paperwork in exchange for the 60 percent of what is collected. He said they had billed out for 22 incidents for only $800.

Citizens also authorized the town to vote to authorize the Select Board, Road Commission and Fire Chief to spend previously received town garage fire insurance monies in the amount of $310,000. This is broken down as follows:

* Building — $150,506.48;

* Debris removal — $11,946.02;

* Equipment leased — $1,285;

* Unscheduled contractor equipment — $73,349.90;

* Fuel, accessories, parts — $15,086.70;

* Personal property of others — $3,351.94;

* Fire department — $12,610;

* Scheduled equipment — $15,715;

* Business personnel — $6,786.74;

* Valuable papers — $1,337.65;

* Historical society siding — $6,695.02;

* Other — $6,600;

* Tools in trucks — $4729.55.

It was noted that any requests by the road commission and fire chief to use these monies has to come before the Select Board for approval.

Citizens approved Article 6 to approve the Solar Facilities Moratorium Ordinance.

Select Board member Jason Dolloff that without an ordinance, a concern is that there is nothing regarding disposal of panels, so a business could simply leave it all after its lifespan of 20 years. The ordinance will pertain to profit businesses not to individual homeowners.

Board Chair Gail Belyea said the Select Board will work with the Planning Board on an ordinance and if necessary, they will extend the moratorium for an additional six months.

In the last article, citizens authorized the Select Board to spend town garage fire insurance monies, received in the future, for the reconstruction of the town garage.

Select Board member Katie Lawrence said there would not be much more fire insurance monies. Regarding the building of the new highway garage, she said there is not a general contractor as well. To date, work includes footings, foundation, cement walks and some of the plumbing work.

filed under: