RUMFORD — On Wednesday August 16, the Rumford Planning Board will host another planning session for the proposed Rumford Community Forest.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall. The 90-minute meeting will include a discussion about setting a mission for the project that reflects what folks would like to see in the future.
This is part of a year-long planning process for the proposed community forest.
All are welcome to attend.
