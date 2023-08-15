RUMFORD — On Wednesday August 16, the Rumford Planning Board will host another planning session for the proposed Rumford Community Forest.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall. The 90-minute meeting will include a discussion about setting a mission for the project that reflects what folks would like to see in the future.

This is part of a year-long planning process for the proposed community forest.

All are welcome to attend.

