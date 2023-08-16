LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, August 13, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service it was another rainy Sunday, but at the church, the mood was warm and welcoming! Pastor Thayer and Carol are on a well-deserved vacation, and Kay King Watson officiated the Worship Service. Maggie Houlihan selected several pieces of beautiful music to play on the pipe organ as worshipers entered and found seating.

Kay welcomed all and read Announcements of upcoming events and meetings. She then led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “My Life Is In You, Lord” and “Seeds of Prayer”. She read the Call to Worship from Psalm 67. Following the Psalm, we moved on to our Prayer Time. Prayers were requested for families and others in need, we recited The Lord’s Prayer.

We then sang our first Hymn: “Under His Wings”. During the Offertory, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Sunshine In My Soul”. Special Music was offered by Dee Small, who performed an original piece of music he wrote, titled “Blessed Is He”.

Kay based her Sermon on Scripture from the Book of Proverbs, Chapter 3, Verses 5 – 8. Scripture tells us that we should not try to navigate our way through our lives, depending on our own wisdom to make the right decisions in order to have good and decent lives. We need to depend on God’s wisdom to walk in the paths He wants us to follow.

Kay’s Sermon, titled “Trust and Obey”, tells us what we need to do in order to lead a decent and happy life:

1. We need to trust that God will share His wisdom with us, and we need to have faith that he will guide us in the right direction to avoid evil at all costs.

2. We need to lean on the Lord’s guidance to understand right from wrong and stand strong in the face of temptation.

3. We need to acknowledge God in our lives on every day of the week, not only on Sunday. We also need to pray and read the Bible in order to have a relationship with the Lord.

4. We need to respect and honor God, listen to Him and submit our will to Him. Rather than spend our time worrying about things that go wrong, or might go wrong, we must turn it over to God and He will take care of our problems. “Trust and Obey, for there’s no other way, to be happy in Jesus, trust and obey.”( Hymn: “Trust and Obey”)

The Service ended as we sang, “Trust and Obey”, followed by the Benediction Song, “Go Ye, Go Ye Into the World.

Announcements:

1. We are collecting canned carrots this month for the Food Cupboard. In September, we will collect Peanut Butter.

2. The Worship Team will resume rehearsals on August 31, at 1 p.m. All are welcome to join in the singing.

3. The Soap ‘n More Store will open on Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

4. Next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, August 27, at 7 p.m.

5. Pastor Russ and Carol have invited all to a Church Barbeque at the Parsonage on Labor Day, September 4, from Noon to 3 p.m.

6. Members of FBC will travel to the China Lake Chapel on Saturday, September 9, for a Retreat that will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sign-up sheet in the back entry on the table.

