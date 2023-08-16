NO. LIVERMORE — At the August 13 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “We’re Marching to Zion”, “No One Understands Like Jesus” and “Blessed Assurance”. The service ended with Communion. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “God, I Don’t Understand” the scripture from Proverbs 3:5-6, Isaiah 40:28. Pastor Bonnie began by asking if anyone understood what God was doing in their lives. There are twists and turns in each of our lives and we never know what is next. But God does.

What do we do when we don’t understand what God is doing? We ask Him, of course! So, how are we supposed to understand our lives? God is asking us to turn our lives over to Him and to trust Him in every aspect of our lives.

How do we do it? First, we chose Jesus as our personal Savior. Once we have done that, we continue to chose God daily. We begin our day with Him in prayer, reading of His Word, serving Him throughout the day and end our day with Him again. He will take care of each of us. When we begin to get off track, we need to remember to go back to God and ask for help.

When you read God’s Word, the Bible, you are listening from God about your life. God is telling us to follow Him, serve Him, obey Him, repent and to avoid sin, and to remember who He is. We must do all things with God in mind.

When we don’t understand what God is doing in our lives, all God is asking from us is to trust Him. God is asking us to give up the control we want in our lives to Him and let Him take care of us. God says, nothing is impossible for Him, all things are possible through Him who loves us. God created all of us in His image and that means He values each one of us.

He loved us so much that when the world turns their back on Him and decided that sin was better, He sent His Son, Jesus to the cross with all our sin to die for us and then resurrected Jesus on the third day so we could have eternal life with Him. That is how much God cared for us.

We say that sometimes it is hard to trust God with everything. We struggle over it. God is telling us to look back and see all the times He saved us in the past from bad times in our lives and how He took care of us. If He did it for you in the past, He will do it for you now and in the future, all we need to do is trust in Him.

What do we do when we don’t understand what God is doing in our lives? We trust in Him by the faith in Him we have, by asking Him for help, be grateful to Him, by believing in His plan.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting canned carrots for the Food Pantry in the month of August. Bible Study at 1 p.m. The congregation is collecting donations of backpacks and school supplies. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church at 7 p.m.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

