The first student day for K-12 IS Wednesday August 30, 2023

Please note: There will be several roads in Jay/Livermore/Livermore Falls that we will not be taking buses on per our Student Transportation Services Policy EEA

Please take note: our bus routes have remained the same from last school year, other than adding new students. Please Check The Routes for Bus Driver Changes. THANK YOU.

BUS #19 – Driver: Leo St. Pierre: First pick up at 6:30 am. Start at Rt#106, to Strickland Loop off #106 to designated intersection of Pine Ridge Park. Go across Park Street and pick up Campground Road, Old County Rd., Jug Hill Road, and Blind Road. Pick up Haines Corner Road back to Park Street. Daycares: Tiny Bears

BUS #15 – Driver: Peter Crowley: First pick up 6:25 am. First stop at intersection of Park and Hillman Ferry Road, proceed on Park Street to Town Line (Tucker Rd.), back to designated stops at mailboxes at both intersections of Hunton Loop to Dodge Road to River Road to Androscoggin Bluff, River Road, stop at Karn Rd., and then back to Park Street.

BUS #7 – Driver: Jim Morrell: First pick up 6:25 am. First stop 962 River Road to Boothby Road to Pike Road to South end of Turkey Lane to South Road turning at Jones Way and proceed back to Boothby Road. Turn right on to Norlands Road to Fish Meadow Road to Gibbs Mill Road. Drop off at Spruce Mtn. Primary School at 7:10 am. Intown HS/MS stops starting at 7:15a.m. Depot/Sewell Proceed to SMMS/SMHS/SMES for drop off

BUS #3 – Driver: Derek Blodgett: First pick up at 6:30 am. Start at 1425 Federal Road to Butter Hill Road, back to Federal Road, on to Turkey Lane, Israelson Road, back to Boothby Rd. to intersection of Norlands Road back to Federal Road proceed to Round Pond Road, to Waters Hill Road, then to Spruce Mtn. Primary School. Drop at SMPS at 7:10 am, then proceed in town for Middle School/High School stops at Pleasant/Latham, Pleasant/Church, Church/High, Church/Bailey, int. of both ends of Cargill stopping at Free and Hidden, and Searles, Millett/Knapp

Bus#18 – Driver: Caleb Greenleaf: THIS BUS IS A K-5 ONLY BUS RUN. First pick up at 6:55 am. Pleasant St., then to Church St/Searles, Church/Cargill, Knapp St, then pick up at Sherry’s Daycare, then to Richardson to Bemis, Otis, (Carol’s Daycare) Prospect, back to Richardson, to Reynolds/Knapp, Millett/Knapp, Union, Green, Millett (all at int. of Knapp), then to Church, then to Main St. Daycares: Carol Brown’s, Sherry’s Daycare, Kids R Kids Daycare

BUS #8 – Driver: Tim Cote: First pick up at 6:30 am. Begin at Diamond Road, back to Park Street, to Gilbert Street, to Fayette Road, to Souther Rd. First stop at 18 Souther Road, on to int. of Globe and Souther, int., on to Moose Hill Road to int. of Fayette/Moose Hill Rd. Pick up Fayette Rd. to int. of Royal Drive, to Parkview Ave. to Pomeroy Hill Rd. to Park Street, across Highland Avenue (Oak, Maple, etc.) this now include MS/HS students on these streets

BUS #33 – Driver: Julie Perrier: Parents will be contacted individually for this bus run.

BUS #13 – Driver: Don Leseur: First pick up at 6:30 am. Start on Federal Road (Berry Hill first stop) to Crash Road, Hathaway Hill Road, to Crash Road, to Goding Road, to Botka Hill Road, to River Road, to Maple Lane then back to Robinson Road. Then to SMPS, Then to HS/MS intown stops which include Main/Richardson, Main/Gagnon, Main/Jewell, and Main/Elm St. To HS/MS and SME

BUS #2 – Driver: Bernie Laverdiere: First pick up at 6:15 am. First stop on Bean Street to Federal Road to Canton Road to Bear Mt. Road to Shakley Hill Road, back to Canton Road to Church Street to Sanders Road back to Federal Road. Drop off at Spruce Mtn. Primary School at 7:10am. HS/MS stops at Otis Street in Jay. HS/MS then to SMES. Daycares: Bright Ideas

BUS #16 – Driver: Jeanette Whitman: First pick up at 6:50 am. First stop at Meadowbrook to Moose Hill to Heritage Lane, Tradition Way and Jones Road to Pine Ave, Hillcrest at both ends of Bellaire to Sewell Street, then int. of Spring and High, Baldwin and High, and Munsey and High. Baldwin/High and Munsey/High are Primary/Elementary stops

BUS #22 Driver John Welch: North Jay, Walker Hill, Morse Hill area and Interval Road. Start time from bus garage: 6:35am. East Dixfield Road from Keep Road to Jay town line, Walker Hill Rd, Davenport Hill Road, Canton Mountain Road, Route 140 from Canton town line to Route 4 (Main Street). Daycares: Sanders. Take Home Route: Reverse of morning route. Main Street from School south to town line & lower Chisholm area

BUS#20 Driver: Lora Field: Start time from the bus garage: 7:00a.m.Church Street to and including Knapp Street. All of Jewell Street, Main Street from Jewell Street to the School. Take Home Route: Reverse AM

BUS #21 – Driver: Tracy Janelle: Start time from bus garage: 6:50 am. Main Street from schools to light. Main street from town garage to fire station. Rt#17 to Quarry Road, Quarry Road to Old Jay Hill Road Take Home Route: Reverse of morning route.

BUS #24 Don Leblanc Woodman Hill area, White Ave, Hidden Circle area. Start time from bus garage: 6:35am. Start on Woodman Hill Rd., Mill View & Fuller Rd, Hidden Circle, Look Brook(inter) Main St. from White Ave to Fire Station. Daycares: Claire Fournier, Jeannie Gaudet, Bubier’s, P. Donald’s, Couture’s. Take Home Route: Reverse of morning route.

BUS #12 – Driver: Tom Brooks: East Jay Beans Corner area and upper Franklin Road. Start time from bus garage: 6:35am. Franklin Road to Wilton town line, Beedy Road, Soule Hill Rd., Chesterville Rd., Route 156, Rainbow Ridge(inter), Davis Rd., Spruce Mountain Rd. (inter), Bartlett Rd, Franklin Rd., Hyde Rd. to Spring Street, to Forest Circle, to School. Daycares: Crayon Country, Joy Turner’s. Take Home Route: Reverse run to Beans corner, then follow the morning route.

BUS #31 – Driver: Dale York: Start time from bus garage: 6:35am. Crash Road area, Jay Hill, Summit Street, Belmont Drive, Skyline Drive, Main St., Smith St., Merriman Street, Stone Street, Main St. from light to Summit St. Daycare: Tessier Road Tots, Robbin’s Nest Daycare

BUS #26 – Driver: Matt Gaudet: Main From Macomber Hill to Town Line, Maxwell Road, Rolling Ridge, Keep Rd, Quarry Street. Start time from bus garage: 6:40am. Macomber Hill to the town line including Rolling Ridge, Pleasant Drive, Maxwell Road, Keep Road, corner of Barbridge Rd. Greenridge Way.

BUS#23 Anna Whitney: Hyde Road to East Jay Road, Lomie Rivers Road, Upper Macomber Hill Road, Ludden Drive area to school

BUS #30 Driver: Dave Howes: Warren Hill Road, lower Franklin Road from Hyde Road south to Jay Town Line, including Lavoie Street and Belleview area. Start time from bus garage: 6:40am. Warren Hill Road Therrien Rd (Intersection), Claybrook Road, Route 133 (Franklin Road) from Hyde Road to Jewell Street, Belleview, Hillsdale, Highland Drive, Reservoir Road, Hermit Trail, Lavoie Street, Eastern & Western Avenues, Franklin Road to Hyde Rd. Daycares: Anita Hill

BUS #27 – Special Needs Bus Driver: Becky Richards: Start time from bus garage: To Be Determined Route to be determined and parents contacted directly. Take Home Route: To Be Determined

BUS # 10 Kevin Plummer / Foster Tech. Intown Afternoon High School/Middle School Only!!

