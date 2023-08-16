FARMINGTON — How does an individual restart earning a college degree when, for whatever reason, they have had to step away from their education?

The thought can be overwhelming—but the University of Maine at Farmington has created a new Degree Completion Program to help individuals who have already earned some college credits finish their bachelor’s degree at their own speed and convenience in a way that is uniquely tailored to their situation.

“Farmington created this Degree Completion Program to help adults complete their bachelor’s degree, meet their career goals, and achieve the full potential of their education,” said Joseph McDonnell, UMF president. “Farmington is expanding its offerings to serve not only traditional-aged students but adults of all ages and not only teaching in the classroom but online, as well.”

The UMF program is currently enrolling students for fall 2023.

The program will provide individuals with an academic advisor who will begin by helping them create a personalized degree completion plan, transfer credits from previous course work, and identify possible work and life experiences that can be applied for credit for prior learning.

The program centers around one of Farmington’s strengths—individualized care and support for the whole student and their success.

Courses will be offered online, hybrid, or as evening or Saturday classes, whichever mode best suits a student’s preference or choice of academic program. Courses may be offered in full-semester or eight-week terms that will start multiple times during the year at the end of August, October, January, March, and June. Staff will be available to help with support after-hours on weeknights.

UMF senior Mikayla Deschaine from Presque Isle learned about the online degree completion program in Rehabilitation and Human Services at UMF from a colleague and is now well on her way to earning her degree.

Deschaine, a mother of two small children, had to step away from her college education for a bit, always with the thought of completing her degree in time. After receiving her associate’s degree from Northern Maine Community College, she started working full-time for the Aroostook County Action Program in Presque Isle. Her work in assisting clients with housing instability inspired her to reach out to the Farmington program in the hopes of advancing in her profession and completing her degree.

“My biggest fear was never being able to go back to school, but Farmington and the people there proved to me, that it is not only possible, it is within reach. My Farmington advisor was warm, knowledgeable, and provided me with the resources I needed to help me be successful,” said Deschaine.

She enrolled at Farmington in August 2022 and will receive her bachelor’s degree in 2024.

“A wonderful aspect of the Farmington Degree Completion Program is that the faculty believe in you. My professors were always checking in with me. My remote classes started with a welcome-to-class message, a copy of the syllabus, and a list of items I would need. Each week, I could access a list of assignments and a review of expectations,” she said.

“I love Farmington. It has helped me be a more confident adult and has shown me that even a parent working full time with two small children can find a few hours at night and on weekends to devote to achieving their career goals,” said Deschaine.

For more information, visit: https://www.umf.maine.edu/degree-completion/ or contact Erin Connor, UMF associate dean for Graduate and Continuing Education, at erin.l.connor@maine.edu or 207-778-7186.

