DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur man accused of pouring an accelerant on his wife, formerly of Livermore, Maine, and lighting her on fire in their apartment last week is being held without bond.

Riley Herbert Willis III, 40, is charged with domestic violence, assault and arson in the Aug. 8 attack on Anna Letalien Willis, according to a news release from the Decatur Police Department.

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

His wife remains in critical condition with third degree burns over half of her body, her family in Maine said Thursday.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department Patrol Division, Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur-Morgan EMS were dispatched to Summer Courtyard Apartments at 2216 Acadia Drive SW about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 8 for a report of a burn victim.

First responders provided aid to Anna Willis as officers discovered she was intentionally burned by her husband, the statement said.

Officers found him hiding in another apartment in the complex and contacted detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division who determined Willis used an accelerant to ignite the fire on her and their apartment before fleeing through a back window to avoid being seen.

Anna was transported to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, the statement said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: