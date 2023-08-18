STATE — Mainers looking to learn more about gardening and volunteering in their community can do so by becoming a certified Master Gardener Volunteer. University of Maine Cooperative Extension is now accepting applications for the Master Gardener Volunteers training program that begins in October.

The 2023–24 Master Gardener Volunteer training includes online self-paced learning modules coupled with live virtual sessions through which participants will have direct access to dozens of horticultural experts across the state. There also will be a half-day in-person opportunity to meet program participants and obtain hands-on experience.

The course, designed to train volunteers for horticulture- and food-system-related community service projects, will cover vegetable and fruit production, plants for the Maine landscape, soil health, composting, pesticide safety, food security, and other similar topics. Participants will be expected to volunteer for a community project for at least 40 hours to complete their certification. Applications for the 2023 program are due at 4:30 p.m. on September 1.

Course fees, a schedule, and more information are available online. For more additional details or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact the Extension office at 207.581.3188 or Extension.mastergardeners@maine.edu.

