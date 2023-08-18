MADRID — Get the whole family outside and join us on August 19 at 9 a.m. for our Family & Youth Trail Day at the Perham Stream Birding Trail in Madrid.

The group will do some light trail clearing–picking up sticks, moving small blowdowns, raking leaves–and hike this beautiful trail we acquired last fall. This easy outing is also a great time to meet other like-minded families and enjoy the local trails. We can provide some children’s gloves, safety glasses and helmets, small rakes and clippers, and tools for the adults!

Afterward, we’ll do some basic navigation education with the kiddos, and they’ll leave with their very own compass. A well-earned lunch will be provided for everyone.

Please let Brent know if you’ll be joining us so we can get an accurate headcount for lunch. Call: 207-491-2750 or email: Brent@HighPeaksAlliance.org

Directions to Perham Stream Birding Trail: From Farmington, take ME Route 4 North to Phillips and turn right at the junction of Route 4 and 142. At the stop sign, turn left.

Stay on Route 142, leaving Phillips, and drive 1.8 miles, turning left onto the Reeds Mill road. Continue 1.3 miles straight on Bray/Voter Hill road. In .8 miles, turn left on East Madrid road.

In 2.5 miles, the Birding trail is on your left. The birding trail kiosk and parking are just beyond the small bridge crossing the Perham Stream, on the left side of the road, across from the white farmhouse (553 East Madrid Road).

