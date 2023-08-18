VIENNA — The Vienna Union Hall is pleased to invite you to join us for a rockin’ good time with the Porch Party Mamas on Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m.. The Vienna Union Hall is one of western Maine’s hidden venue gems. Located at 5 Vienna Mountain Road in the heart of the Vienna village, you can purchase tickets on our website; viennaunionhall.org/arts-and-events page or visit our Facebook page (Vienna Union Hall).

Inspired by playing and singing each others songs at their own “porch parties”, these established Boston area musicians and singer/songwriters decided to combine their individual talents and create their own brand of Urban Folk, Country and Blues. They took their act on the road and “Porch Party Mamas” was born.

All are seasoned players, each with their own pervasive individual music persona and critical accolades. Between them, they have shared the stage with a distinguished litany of artists, including Willie Nelson, the Indigo Girls and Lyle Lovett.

The Porch Party Mamas are an engaging and magnetic Boston-area band of four female musicians who’ve developed a fun and moving unique blend of folk, country, Celtic, and blues repertoire. They play beautiful arrangements of lovely and whimsical songs featuring dynamic lead vocals and lush harmonies backed by virtuosic guitar, fiddle, accordion, piano, percussion, banjo, and bass playing.

The Porch Party Mamas are: Felicia Brady-Lopez (vocals, accordion, piano, guitar, bass), Jane Grondin (vocals, fiddle, guitar), Ksenia Mack (vocals, guitar, banjo) and Katrin Peterson (vocals, percussion, piano).

For more information contact Tim Davis at viennaunionhall@gmail.com. See you there!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: