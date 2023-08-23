Breakfast

FARMINGTON — Breakfast under the Oaks on Sept. 2. Breakfast will be served in Meetinghouse Park from 8 am-10 a.m. Tickets are $7 for attendees of Under the Oaks Music Festival and $12 for all other community members. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the Farmington Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Rustic Roots Farm stand. One breakfast ticket includes a full pancake breakfast with sides and beverages with vegetarian and gluten-free option

Dance

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 VFW post August dinner and dance will be held August 25 from 6-9 p.m. , doors open at 5 p.m. Featuring Country Fusion. Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, cake. Dinner and dance $20. Dance only $10. Please call ahead to reserve your meal and or dance tickets. Call Janice at 897-2122

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, August 25, the menu features spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, cake. for dessert for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

Advertisement

Trivia

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library will be hosting its first-ever Trivia Night at the Homestead on Thursday, August 24, at 6:30 p.m. The theme of the night will be Home, Sweet Home, and all questions and answers will focus on Farmington and the surrounding area. Winning teams will receive both prizes and bragging rights! Prize options range from choosing the theme of the next Trivia Night to Farmington Library hats, bags, and books.

You may play solo or as part of a team, with teams limited to 6 people and the total number of participants limited to 40. It is $5 to attend, in addition whatever you wish to spend on food and drinks from the Homestead. The doors to the back room will open at 6pm and the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Round up your friends and test your knowledge on the first of many Trivia Nights! For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312 or librarian@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org.

Series

FARMINGTON — “Did God Really Say That?” is the title of a new series. The next part will concludes on August 27 with “God does not have any favorites.” at 9:30 a.m., Henderson Memorial Baptist Church at 110 Academy Street. The pastor and congregation invites everyone to “come join us as we explore these topics or to visit HMBC online at www.HMBCME.com.” Pastor David Porter has explored some often quoted sayings through the five-week series.

WELD — The Weld Historical Society house has been scraped and painted this summer, new shingles on the roof and a new sign has been made and painted. The meeting for August was at the Town Hall. The topic of the August Historical Society meeting was the Stanley family, of Stanley Steamer fame! Come learn about these brothers and their sister Chansonetta and their connection to Weld! Some of Chansonetta’s glass plate negatives and prints are on display at the library through August 27 during regular library hours from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

Advertisement

Program

EAST WILTON — Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton Me 04234, (207) 645-3764 announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. For more information, contact the above identified institution.

ATV

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. While the club prepares for the toy run, with the Whistle Stop Trail so damaged, plans are being discussed for a barbecue on Sept. 9 or perhaps a different ride to Canton for a barbecue.

Contact 207-897-2926 to find out what trails are open or email Karen at kdalot@roadrunner.com and be sure to put ATV in the subject line. Whistle Stop is open from Steve’s Market in Dryden to the Park and Ride in West Farmington. Visit the club on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates. It is a good idea to call ahead and see which trails are open.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. Next month it is Sept 13 at 7 p.m. Livermore trails opened again Saturday July 15. Rain has been the riders enemy, along with careless riders who are speeding on the access routes.Work still needs to be done on the trail that goes from Turkey Lane to Butter Hill Road, in order to get to the stores for gas and goodies.

CANTON — Canton Trail Riders meet the fourth Monday of each month. August 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Brian Jordan’s home, call 207-357-4460.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: