LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, August 20 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service Pastor Russ Thayer was on vacation and Kay King Watson was in the Pulpit. Dianne Hirsh welcomed all to our worship service after Maggie Houlihan played familiar hymns at the pipe organ to prepare us for worship. Dianne read the Announcements of upcoming events and plans for FBC.

Then, she led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “Sing Praise to God Who Reigns Above”, and “Ye Servants of God”. Kay read the call to worship: Psalm 24. We entered prayer time as many in the congregation asked for prayers for those who are in poor health , as well as joys shared with families and friends.

Following prayers, we sang a familiar favorite hymn: “How Great Thou Art”. During the Offertory, Maggie and Margaret Emery played “In the Sweet By and By” on organ and piano. Special music, a beautifully glorious solo by Dianne Hirsh, as she sang, “My Life Flows On,” accompanied by Maggie.

In preparation before her sermon, Kay read scripture from the Book of 2nd Peter, Chapter 3, Verses 3 – 10. The scripture talks of the second coming of Christ. There are several verses, in several books of the Bible that assure us that the Lord will be returning to us some day in the future. Some people, including most Christians, learned people who study the Bible and others, are certain that it will be soon.

The world is full of war and fighting, hatred, and the Devil seems to always be looking for those who want to live in lust, in wrong-doing and sin. We must make sure we are ready for His return. Claim Jesus Christ as our personal Savior, believe in Him, trust Him, have faith in Him always, as well as read from the Bible every day. God wants each of us to repent our sins and follow in the footsteps of His Son, Jesus. Jesus will come to take us Home to live with Him forever. Prepare yourselves, for He is coming again.

Following the sermon, we sang the hymn, “Jesus is Coming Again”, followed by the Benediction and the song, “Go Ye, Go Ye into the World”. Maggie, Margaret and Dee Small played, “Somebody’s Knockin’ At My Door” to end the service.

Advertisement

Announcements:

1. Food Cupboard: we are collecting Canned Carrots for the remainder of August. We will collect Peanut Butter during September.

2. The next Soap ‘n More Store will open on Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

3. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, August 27, at 7 p.m.

4. The Worship Team will resume Rehearsals on Thursday, August 31, at 1 p.m. Come and help us “make a joyful noise” to the Lord.

5. Pastor Russ and Carol will host a Church Barbecue on Labor Day, August 4, from Noon to 3 p.m. Bring a dish to share and Hot dogs and Burgers will be provided.

6. Members of FBC will travel to China Lake Chapel to participate in a Church Retreat on Saturday, September 9. We will discuss our hopes and dreams for FBC from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. before returning to Livermore Falls.

filed under: