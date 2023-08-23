LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen approved a special amusement permit Tuesday for the Apple Pumpkin Festival and waived the $25 fee because of its nonprofit status.

The festival is hosted by the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce and will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Livermore Falls Recreation Field.

The festival highlights the “rich cultural, agricultural and industrial heritage” of the area with vendors and craft artisans, agricultural products, historical items, seasonal decorations and plenty of food, according to the chamber’s website.

In other business, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay announced that Sally Boivin, director of the Spruce Mountain Summer Recreation Program, is retiring after over 10 years in the position.

In other business, Board of Selectmen Chairman Jim Long opened two bids for a 2025 Kubota zero turn lawn mower with about 636 running hours on it. It was sold to high bidder Warren Smith of Livermore Falls for $322. Ken Pelletier of Livermore Falls offered $200.

The board also reappointed Tom Barker, his wife, Carole Barker, and Tim Fournier to the Planning Board.

Selectmen approved closing the Town Office on Sept. 26 so staff can attend a lien workshop in Orono.

The Select Board also voted to renew licenses for Dana Cummings’ DEAT medical marijuana retail store and cultivation facility doing business as Sugar Kush USA. The retail store is on Pleasant Street and the cultivation is behind it in the old Primary School building Cummings owns on Baldwin Street.

Roger Moulton, who also has a retail medical marijuana store and medical marijuana grow facility off Baldwin Street, expressed concerns about parking in the area and other issues.

The board asked Castonguay to have police look into them.

Castonguay became town manager Aug. 14. She was chosen from more than a dozen candidates. She signed a five-year contract with the board with a starting salary of $75,000, she said at Tuesday’s meeting.

