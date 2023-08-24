WILTON — A local man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home Wednesday, punching her, then returning later and threatening to kill her and hitting her in the head with a gun, Police Chief Ethan Kyes said Thursday.

Derek S. Campbell, 37, is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal trespass, domestic violence criminal threatening and two counts of violation of condition of release, Kyes said.

He was being held without bail Thursday afternoon at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington and is expected to make an initial appearance before a judge Friday.

Kyes said police responded to a report of an assault about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Wilton Mobile Home Park, formerly known as Arkay Mobile Home Park, off Main Street.

He said he met with the woman at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington where she received 20 stitches to her forehead from the gun attack.

According to Kyes, Campbell kicked in the door to the woman’s home and punched her in the back of the head. The woman and others in the home chased Campbell out of the house with a baseball bat.

Campbell returned later and threatened to shoot the woman with what appeared to be a rifle but was actually a pellet gun, the chief said. He hit her in the forehead causing a wound that required 20 stitches to close, he said.

If convicted, Campbell is facing penalties ranging from six months in jail to 10 years in prison.

