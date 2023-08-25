STATE — Nonprofit organizations that support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people and their needs may be eligible for funding through the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Equity Fund.

The fund helps strengthen LGBTQ+ organizations and supports initiatives that work toward inclusive, diverse, prejudice-free communities for the LGBTQ+ population and all people in Maine. In 2022, the fund awarded eight grants totaling $60,000. An additional five grants totaling $37,500 were made from donors with advised funds at MaineCF.

The fund’s priorities include supporting organizations or projects that increase access to health care or reduce health disparities; reduce race-based disparities or barriers to opportunities; reduce violence and/or harassment; and promote respect and understanding.

2022 grantees include:

Downeast Rainbow Alliance, for its Traveling Rainbow Project, which creates affirming spaces at schools, community centers, and local events that connect vulnerable youth with resources from community partners

Mabel Wadsworth Women’s Health Center, to provide culturally competent health care, including gender-affirming hormone therapy for LGBTQ+ people, and to connect patients to additional services

Maine Transgender Network, to make Maine a place where transgender people can thrive in their communities.

The application deadline is September 15. For more information about the program and a list of all recent Equity Fund grantees, visit www.mainecf.org/equityfund. Contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. with questions at gaponteclark@mainecf.org or 207-412-0847. The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise, and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

