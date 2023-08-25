LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen gave Town Clerk Doris Austin the go-ahead Tuesday to continue working to establish a farmers’ market in the downtown area.
She has contact information and has reached out to people who may be interested.
“I think it is wonderful,” Selectman Bruce Peary said. “It is a great way to bring people together. I want us to get along and work together.”
Town Manager Carrie Castonguay gave Austin “kudos” Tuesday at the Select Board meeting for organizing activities in the community.
Austin organized a blood drive that occurred Tuesday with 133 units collected. Of those who participated, 14% were first-time donors, Austin said.
“The blood drive was very successful,” she said.
