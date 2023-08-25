PHILLIPS — On Sunday, August 27 at 4 p.m., Marc Black will appear at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC), 21 Depot St, in Phillips, back by popular request for the third year. He will entertain with a multimedia presentation of songs, stories, and laughter. Marc plays a finger style blues in the traditions of Mississippi Hurt and the great Tim Hardin. A proud road warrior, he was inducted into the New York Chapter of the Blues Hall of Fame in June of 2014.

During the 60s, Marc toured with The Doors, Van Morrison, Neil Diamond, and the Dave Clark Five. Black’s storied career spans more than four decades, marked by a Top 40 hit with his high school band, The Blades of Grass, and collaborations with iconic artists such as Art Garfunkel, Taj Mahal, and Richie Havens. Now, Black brings his unique perspective and lifelong dedication to the craft to the PACC.

Admission for this performance will be $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under. For more information, please contact Winona Davenport at 207-639-4296

Sponsored by Skowhegan Savings Bank and underwritten by Edmunds Market, Dark Star Fabrics, Mike WSoboleski, Eastman Park, Mike and Ginny Auger and Saviello’s E PCS, LLC.

