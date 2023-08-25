Maggie is a Lab/hound mix, and a one-year-old female. Maggie, the loving and bouncy hound/lab mix, will bring joy and energy to your home!

*Personality: Maggie’s exuberant personality is contagious. Her boundless energy and affectionate nature make her a delight to be around. While she may be a bit shy around new people, a calm and gentle approach will quickly earn her trust and reveal her loving nature.

*Compatibility: Maggie would love to meet your current dogs to see how they get along. She enjoys the company of her canine counterparts and is eager to make new furry friends. While she may be afraid of cats, she generally gets along well with them once she realizes they mean no harm.

*Special Traits: Maggie’s bouncy nature adds an element of fun to every moment. Her enthusiasm is infectious, making her the life of the party. With her loving heart and playful spirit, she’ll keep you entertained and bring a smile to your face every day.

*Activity Level: Maggie thrives on activity and loves to stay active. Whether it’s a game of fetch in the backyard or a long walk in the park, she’s always ready for an adventure. Her zest for life will inspire you to embrace an active lifestyle.

If you’re seeking a loving and energetic companion who will light up your life, Maggie is the perfect match. Embrace the joy of having a bouncy and affectionate friend who will bring endless happiness and moments of laughter to your home. Adopt Maggie and embark on a journey filled with love, playfulness, and lifelong companionship.

Advertisement

Gunther, is a mixed breed 5-6 year old male and an adorable and stout little man who captures hearts with his endearing puppy face and unwavering love for his people.

*Personality: Gunther may be a bit shy at first, but once he warms up to you, his affectionate nature shines through. He is a true companion who forms deep bonds with his beloved humans, offering unwavering loyalty and companionship. Gunther was previously adopted but returned to us for being too much of a velcro dog, always wanting to be right beside his people.

*Special Traits: Despite being a grown up, Gunther has the cutest little puppy face that melts hearts wherever he goes. His adorable appearance is matched by his gentle spirit, making him irresistible to anyone lucky enough to cross paths with him.

*Compatibility: Gunther is a social butterfly who gets along splendidly with dogs, cats, and humans alike. He would love to meet your current pooch and see if they can be friends!

If you’re searching for an adorable and loving companion, Gunther is the perfect match. Embrace the privilege of having this stout little man by your side and experience the unwavering love and companionship that he offers. Adopt Gunther and embark on a journey filled with snuggles, wagging tails, and endless moments of joy.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: