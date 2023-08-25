ORONO — Annually, University Credit Union (UCU) awards scholarships to students from each University of Maine System institution and Maine Maritime Academy to support students’ pursuit of higher education.

“Congratulations to all of the scholarship recipients, we want to wish them the best of luck as they begin the fall semester,” said Renee Ouellette, President and CEO of UCU. “To all students who are pursuing their goals through higher education, you inspire us all. As you continue this exciting journey, know that we stand beside you, cheering you on every step of the way!”

For 2023, the following students received a $1,000 scholarship from University Credit Union:

Evan Allen, of Avon, ME will attend Maine Maritime Academy to study Marine Systems Engineering.

Hailey Blanchette, of Madawaska, ME will attend the University of Maine to study Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Henry Hilton, of Wilton, ME will attend the University of Maine at Farmington to study Physical Education.

Dayna Owens, of Houlton, ME will attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle to study Psychology.

Abby Richardson, of Anson, ME will attend the University of Maine at Augusta to study Nursing.

Kelly Hermawan, of York, ME will attend the University of Southern Maine to study Nursing.

For more information about the UCU Scholarship, visit www.ucumaine.com/scholarship.

