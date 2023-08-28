RUMFORD — Two teens were charged Sunday with damaging nearly a dozen windows across town with a BB gun and a slingshot Aug. 9, according to a news release from the Rumford Police Department.
Damage is estimated at over $2,000.
Gregory Everett, 18, of 38 New Jersey Ave., New Sharon, and an unnamed 17-year-old female from Rumford are each charged with aggravated criminal mischief, police said.
Another adult and two juveniles are believed to be involved.
The investigation is continuing, according to the release.
Everett is scheduled to appear in a Rumford court at 1 p.m. Nov. 13; the juvenile is to appear there at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Field Hockey
2023 field hockey preview capsules
-
Sports
U.S. has shown off tons of depth in the Basketball World Cup
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Safety Damar Hamlin makes Buffalo’s 53-player roster
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Patriots down to one QB with Zappe, Cunningham released
-
Sports
U.S. Open: No. 3 Medvedev rolls into second round