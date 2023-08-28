RUMFORD — Two teens were charged Sunday with damaging nearly a dozen windows across town with a BB gun and a slingshot Aug. 9, according to a news release from the Rumford Police Department.

Damage is estimated at over $2,000.

Gregory Everett, 18, of 38 New Jersey Ave., New Sharon, and an unnamed 17-year-old female from Rumford are each charged with aggravated criminal mischief, police said.

Another adult and two juveniles are believed to be involved.

The investigation is continuing, according to the release.

Everett is scheduled to appear in a Rumford court at 1 p.m. Nov. 13; the juvenile is to appear there at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16.

