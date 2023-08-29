JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to spend $6,350 to improve the Jay Recreation and French Falls Park areas.

The town leases 10 of the 29.4 acres in the French Falls Park Area for $1 a year from the Androscoggin Land Trust.

The 120.5-acre Jay Recreation Area is owned by the town.

The Recreation Committee did not do all of the work planned in 2022-23 because of constant rainstorms. In fiscal year 2022-23, it spent $705 on the two areas.

The money for fiscal year 2023-24 will come from the Recreation/Tower Reserve fund designated for recreation.

Among improvements slated are material for map kiosks, trail signs for French Falls and the town recreation area, plantings and loam for gardens, and a pull-behind bush hog to help maintain trails and mow, among other tasks.

Selectpersons also approved renting a portable toilet at French Falls for two more months at $95 a month. They also agreed to rent one from May 1 through Nov. 1, 2024, for $95 a month, including cleaning.

The board reappointed Debbie Breton, Robert Taylor, Randy Easter and Jennie Boivin to the Recreation Committee and appointed new members Don Leclerc, Anne Weatherbee, Chris Townsend, Aynie Townsend and Abbie DiPasquale. Ad hoc members are Tom Goding, Lee Ann Dalesandro and Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

