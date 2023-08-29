MEXICO — The Select Board voted unanimously on August 15 to again set the 2023-2024 property tax rate at $29.20 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The town has maintained the same tax rate for the past five years.

In other business, at the start of the meeting, Select Board member Kevin Jamison presented a plaque of recognition to Bill Scott of Rumford.

Jamison said that on July 26, Scott rescued an autistic 3-year-old boy who was running near a busy Lincoln Avenue in Rumford.

Prior to the regular meeting, a special town meeting was held in the same Calvin Lyons Room, where 20 citizens approved all three articles.

Approved was authorizing the Select Board to transfer $1,096,67 from surplus to Emergency Management to cover a lost check dated June 27, 2023. Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day said this check came out of last year’s budget and was then voided. When it was cancelled, those monies into this year’s surplus.

Approved was appropriating up to $34,000 for the ATV Club from surplus to offset a grant. Money will be repaid by the grant to the town. Welch-Day said this is an accepted practice across the state. The town is the project manager. The money will be repaid in a matter of weeks.

Approved was allocating $150,518.94 from surplus revenue to reduce the 2023-2024 tax commitment.

Fire Chief Mat Theriault reported that the reliability of the utility truck is failing. He said the oldest vehicle in their fleet is 25 years old and used to be an old ambulance.

Theriault said he’s probably looking at a diesel truck with utility cab on it for between $80,000 and $100,000. This vehicle is also used to haul trailers.

The board appointed Jack Arseanult to a fulltime seat on the Planning Board.

Select Board member Randy Canwell, also serving as the town’s animal control officer, read the ACO ordinance being considered for the November vote. There will be a public hearing prior to the vote.

Welch-Day said Mexico and other area towns are paying to have animal care to an out-of-town facility. Mexico is proposing to have its own self-supported animal shelter, with other towns likely willing to pay to use the facility, which would be a cost savings to all involved.

A special town meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, downstairs at the Mexico Town Office.

Two articles will be considered.

One is to authorize $30,000 out of surplus for audit services. This includes two years of audits and funds to the town’s Trio system.

The second is $5,880.76 out of surplus to cover a 10 percent increase from Archies, Inc. for the town’s trash pickup and recycling expense.

