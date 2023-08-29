JAY — Norma Jackman, Regional School Unit 73 transportation director on Aug. 22 notified the Livermore Falls Advertiser the bus garage has a new telephone number, [207]897-6722 extension 1101.

Students from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls attend Spruce Mountain schools – the primary school in Livermore and the elementary, middle and high schools in Jay.

