Friday morning, Aug. 25, at left Kimberly Couture, marketing director for Otis Federal Credit Union in Jay hands a bag full of cleaning and hygiene supplies to Courtney Nightingale, an education technician at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore. Credit union staff and board members donated money to purchase supplies for teachers in Regional School Unit 73 and School Administrative District 52 to say thank you for what they do for area youth. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Friday morning, Aug. 25, at left Jasmine Jackman, loan officer for Otis Federal Credit Union in Jay hands a bag of school supplies to Stacy Romano, a Title 1 teacher at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore. Jackman saw her nephew’s school wish list, realized there was need for local educators and suggested the credit union do something to help. She purchased basic school supplies, some swag and cleaning/hygiene materials with money donated by credit union staff and board members. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
jay maine, Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles