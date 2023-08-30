ANDOVER — Selectman Brian Mills and Joe Luce voted Tuesday to give Swayze Excavation Inc. the go-ahead to reconstruct East Andover Road. Selectman Justin Thacker was absent.
The board is expected to vote Tuesday on a Maine Bond Bank loan for up to $950,000 for the work.
“This entire road needs culverts, reclaiming, gravel and paving,” Mills, chairman of the board, said in June.
The Andover excavation business is also being asked for an estimate to rebuild the entrance and exit roads from Woodlawn Cemetery Annex on Mollockett Lane, which is across from Woodlawn Cemetery on Route 5.
Before the selectmen meeting Tuesday, Andover Cemetery Committee Chairwoman Kim Gautreau-Peare and member Alston Roberts met with Town Clerk Melinda Averill to discuss the project.
“We’re remapping out the two entrances and exits,” Gautreau-Peare said.
At the selectmen meeting she said she spoke with Steve Swayze about three weeks ago and hopes to get an estimate by early next week and have the work completed this fall, or next spring at the latest.
