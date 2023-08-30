BANGOR — On August 20, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Coach Byron Bean, formerly of Livermore Falls High School, was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame (MBHOF) as a Legend of the Game.

According to the 2023 Induction Ceremony program, the “MBHOF was established in 2013 to preserve the history, recognize the accomplishments of individuals and teams, and promote the heritage of basketball in the state of Maine. It formally honors players, coaches, officials, contributors, and teams who brought distinction and honor to Maine basketball”. The 2023 class included 17 individuals, 6 legends, and 2 teams.

Bean coached girls’ basketball at the LFHS from 1969 until 1978 and again in the mid 80’s, amassing an impressive 179-25 record. His teams had 2 undefeated seasons and won 7 Mountain Valley Conference Championships, 2 Western Maine Crowns, and one Class B gold ball.

In a pioneering approach, Coach Bean envisioned a girls’ team that played like boys, focusing on fundamentals, conditioning, and defense. His philosophy paid off as his teams were typically among the best in the state.

Career highlights include a 1971-72 undefeated season which was capped by a 58-29 win over previously undefeated Cony High School before a raucous crowd in a tournament-like atmosphere; a double overtime win over Hermon High School to capture the Class B State Championship in 1976; and a trip to the Class C state finals game in 1987.

Coach Bean was joined at the ceremony by his wife Nancy, daughter Rhonda, son Kevin, and daughter-in-law Janet; former players and their spouses; and former LFHS Coach Dennis Black and his wife Polly.

