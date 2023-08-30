Nothing great is created suddenly, any more than a bunch of grapes or a fig. If you tell me that you desire a fig, I answer you, there must be time. Let it first blossom, then bear fruit, then ripen. (Epictetus) We learn from Epictetus’ philosophy that you can’t control events but can control your reaction – a timeless lesson. This particular quote closely resembles my physical and spiritual healing journey. It has taken many years. to blossom, bear fruit, and then ripen.

I love figs. Presently, they are available at Trader Joe’s, where they are deliciously ripe and fresh. Each mature bite is sweet and, yes, a bit seedy. The seeds can be a turnoff, but I find them, size-wise, somewhere between the seeds in raspberries and the smaller seeds in blueberries.

I usually hate seeds in my food, but I swallow them whole with the rest of the fig that I completely chewed. As a kid, I shared the love of Nabisco’s fig Newtons with my grandmother. They pair perfectly with afternoon tea. I would nibble off most of the cookie covering the filling, then pop what was left into my mouth and reach for another.

Nutritionally, figs are abundant in nutrients that benefit our gut, liver, and brain health. Understandably, they are sometimes confused with dates. Like dates, they feed good gut bacteria and kill off undesirable bacteria. Besides digestion, they are heart-healthy and provide brain support.

Most trees rely on outside influences to grow and prosper and may over-produce or under-produce. The fig tree, however, is programmed to know how many figs it needs to provide and will produce that number. The tree grows tall and wide, having perfect abundance.

Its roots grow deep, reaching for nutrients other trees can’t. I love the canopy-like draping of a mature fig tree’s leaves, spreading out as those to say, gather here and eat my fruit while I provide you shade.

The fig tree’s roots reach out as wide as the reach of its branches. In this manner, the tree, like other trees, teaches us about maintaining balance and absorbing the abundant goodness around us. It’s been a long while since I talked about being cognizant of the energy we put into preparing our food and the energy we get from food.

Here, I aptly mention this as fig trees and their fruit teach us the importance of balancing the health of our body with the soul’s metaphysical aspects. Perhaps this is also why, as an example, Epictetus chose figs.

No, there are no figs in figgy pudding. However, I preserve figs to eat through the winter on vanilla ice cream! They pair wonderfully with warm spices like cardamom or all-spice. I make fig-onion jam that makes a perfect glaze for pork or lamb and a topper for cheese and crackers.

Adding them to a charcuterie board with herbs such as thyme, basil, or rosemary is a stroke of genius in season. On occasion, I’ve used them fresh in cocktails. Cheers to the fig!

