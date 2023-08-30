LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library would like to thank everyone who made our first in person Summer Reading Program since the pandemic a resounding success! We had an excellent turnout for all of our programs, even through all of the summer’s wild weather. Thank you for joining us and for doing such an amazing job being creative and kind!

The weather is getting cooler, but there’s still time to enjoy the great outdoors! We have a Maine State Park Pass available to borrow! Contact the library for more information.

The library will be CLOSED on September 5, in observance of Labor Day. Be sure to stock up on good reads for a long weekend!

If you are a homeschooler who would like to meet with other homeschoolers, we will be having two meetings on Wednesday, September 13 at 11:30 a.m and Tuesday, September 19 at 1 p.m. Attend whichever meeting best fits your schedule! This will be a time to let your library know what resources and activities we can provide to homeschoolers. If you are unable to make the meeting but would like to give your input, please contact Brianna at 897-3631 or treatml.dir@gmail.com.

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, September 14 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing The Blessing Way by Tony Hillerman, as part of the ‘Our Favorite Genres’ series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

We’ll be having a Lego Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m. It’s a space for kids to engage in creative STEAM activities, experiments, and challenges with a special focus on Legos! The only limits are physics and imagination!

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

On September 30, we’ll be celebrating the Apple Pumpkin festival with our annual Book Sale! Join us from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in our auditorium for a wide selection of genres and even some fun crafty supplies available by donation. Can’t make the sale? Our used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is back to having regular hours. Stop by on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and pick up some great reads.

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, September 23 this month.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

