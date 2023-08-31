• Christopher D. Elliot, 46, Jay, domestic violence assault, Monday, Aug. 28, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Michelle M. Belanger, 34, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, Monday, Aug. 28, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Brandon S. Flagg, 34, Jay, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Richard J. Duclos, 32, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Geoffrey M. Posillico, 33, Jay, fugitive from justice, Wednesday, Aug. 30, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

