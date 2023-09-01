Historical



FARMINGTON — Historical Society monthly meeting September 28 at the North Church. Please join the Farmington Historical Society for our monthly meeting and program. This month we are pleased to have John (Jack) Anderson present the Early History of the Ford Motor Company and Connections to Farmington. We hope that you can join us at 6pm for potluck and lively conversation, followed by our program at 7pm. All are welcome to come and enjoy this free, local event. Farmington Historical Society monthly meeting

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society will hold our Annual Labor Day Yard Sale September 2 at the Octagon House. The doors open at 8 a.m.-no early birds, please. The sale will run from 8 a.m.-noonish. A new feature this year will be a ‘Treasure Tent’ which will feature select items not usually found at a yard sale. Anyone wishing to donate items to the yard sale can make arrangements for drop-off at the Octagon by calling 441-5284, or drop by with your items on Friday, Sept. 1 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will also be food items for sale. This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information.

Fundraiser FARMINGTON — September 10 at 9a.m. Rain or shine! Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington. Join us for the much-awaited “Strut for Strays 5k” timed run event on September 10, 2023! Come strut your dog on a 5k course on the Whistlestop Trail! Event registration is $25 for ages 11+, and day of the race is $30. Ages 10 and under are free! Register online or in person at the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, or please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours, noon to 4 p.m.

WILTON — On Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., at Calvery Hill Baptist Church on Rt. 2&4 in Wilton, there will be an informational meeting about Kairos Prison Ministry. This is for both men and women who are Interested in learning more about Kairos Prison Ministry or is or have been thinking about becoming a volunteer or helping in some way with Kairos Prison Ministry. There will be Coffee and Refreshments. For more information please call, Dave Hamlin at 207-491-4904.

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church at 235 Main St.in Farmington will resume serving its monthly free community lunches on Saturday, September 16 at 12 noon. The menu: roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuits, cake and beverages. Eat-in and take-out available. For local delivery: Call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “community lunch” option.

FARMINGTON — Breakfast under the Oaks on Sept. 2. Breakfast will be served in Meetinghouse Park from 8 am-10 a.m. Tickets are $7 for attendees of Under the Oaks Music Festival and $12 for all other community members. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the Farmington Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Rustic Roots Farm stand. One breakfast ticket includes a full pancake breakfast with sides and beverages with vegetarian and gluten-free option.

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, September 16 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the bridge at the intersection of Route 4 and Crash Road. The breakfast buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, sausage gravy with biscuits, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, Sept 1, the menu features Cowboy beans, hot dogs, slaw, graham cracker cake for $12. Sept. 8, the menu will be salsa chicken, Spanish rice, refried beans, banana pudding, for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.



FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Jam Night, Sept. 8, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington September 8, from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

FARMINGTON: Denny Breau in concert at the North Church, 118 Academy St., Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 donation. Fundraiser for Farmington Historical Society. Come spend the evening listening to one of Maine’s best-known singer-songwriters and great guitarist playing his special blend of folk, country, and blues tunes. Plus, homemade pie and coffee at intermission.

FARMINGTON — It’s a Block Party! Free Admission! September 9, from 1 – 3 p.m. in the field on High Street in Farmington – across from the Farmington Fair Exhibition Hall. There will be bounce houses, games, snow cones, popcorn and Meet & Greet with Farmington’s Emergency Services. Representatives from the local police, fire and paramedics will be there with a Farmington Fire Department ladder truck, a police cruiser and Northstar’s ambulance. Sponsored by Farmington Baptist Church. FMI 207-779-0731. See you there!

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. Contact 207-897-2926 to find out what trails are open or email Karen at kdalot@roadrunner.com and be sure to put ATV in the subject line. Whistle Stop is open from Steve’s Market in Dryden to the Park and Ride in West Farmington. Visit the club on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates. It is a good idea to call ahead and see which trails are open.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. This month it is Sept 13 at 7 p.m. Livermore trails are open and will close for archery hunting season Oct 1. Rain has been the riders enemy, along with careless riders who are speeding on the access routes.Work still needs to be done on the trail that goes from Turkey Lane to Butter Hill Road, in order to get to the stores for gas and goodies.

CANTON — Canton Trail Riders meet the fourth Monday of each month. Sept 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Brian Jordan’s home, call 207-357-4460.

