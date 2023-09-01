NEW SHARON — Franklin county resident, Anglee Brewer, of New Sharon, won the national title of USA SLICC Ambassador Jr. Teen/Teen 2023 at the USA Ambassador national pageant recently held at the Margaritaville resort in Kissimmee, Florida. The SLICC title stands for “Success through Leadership Integrity Character and Confidence”.

The USA Ambassador Pageant is a charity driven organization that promotes SLICC. The contestants were judged on their community service involvement through a self-designed video, a binder showcasing their community service, a donation to the SLICC foundation and formal wear.

Miss Brewer was the recipient of the President’s Gold Volunteer Service Award which is the highest-level Presidential Service Award for volunteering in the community. She also won the optional competitions in the Teen division for Runway, Best in Class and Community Service, at the USA Ambassador national pageant.

As part of the prize package the SLICC winners will attend a mission trip to Puerto Rico in the spring of 2024 along with other opportunities offered by the USA Ambassador pageant.

Others winning the SLICC title in their division include Jr. Preteen/Preteen, Brooklyn Kennett from Texas, and Miss/Ms./Mrs., Jennifer Fortin also from Maine.

Congratulations to all contestants for the dedication to making communities greater through community service.

For more information, please contact the USA Ambassador pageant Owner and Director, Kristin Thurston, or by viewing the USA Ambassador Pageant website at www.usaambassador.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: