Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule. They would love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

September 10 at 9a.m. Rain or shine! Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington. Join us for the much-awaited “Strut for Strays 5k” timed run event on September 10, 2023! Come strut your dog on a 5k course on the Whistlestop Trail! Event registration is $25 for ages 11+, and day of the race is $30. Ages 10 and under are free!

Now here are the Pets of the Week.

Leela 1-3 years old, Female Meet Leela, the one-eyed wonder who brings tranquility and charm to every corner. *Personality: Leela’s reserved nature is her unique charm. She finds solace in peaceful naps and quiet moments, radiating a calm and serene presence. *Special Traits: Leela’s single eye tells a tale of resilience and strength. Her ability to find joy in simple pleasures, like a cozy nap, is a reminder to cherish life’s little moments. *Compatibility: Leela’s quiet companionship is a gift to those who appreciate her gentle ways. She’s a serene presence that brings comfort to any household. If you’re seeking a tranquil and resilient companion, Leela is the perfect match. Adopt Leela and experience the soothing presence of a one-eyed wonder who captures hearts with her gentle spirit.

Apricot 1-3 years old, Male Meet Apricot, the sweetest man who’s a bundle of love. *Personality: Apricot’s sweetness shines through in every purr and gentle head nuzzle. He’s a true companion, always ready to offer affection. *Special Traits: Apricot’s charm lies in his genuine and endearing nature. His sweet demeanor makes him a perfect match for those seeking a loving feline friend. *Compatibility: Apricot’s gentle personality suits everyone. Whether you’re a family or an individual, he’s adaptable and eager to share his warmth. If you’re in search of a loving and affectionate companion, Apricot is the ideal choice. Embrace the joy of having a sweet and tender feline friend by your side. Adopt Apricot and experience the unconditional love and companionship he offers.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: