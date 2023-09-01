To the Editor:

Recently I was shocked to find that the bank that I have been with for over 17 years is a major investor in fossil fuels and now is accelerating its investment in new and expanded tar sand oil projects. Tar sand oil is one of the most environmentally degrading fossil fuels. It is hard for me to believe that this is even allowed to happen.

But thanks to Third Act, a national climate organization founded by climate leader Bill McKibben, I now know what my money is supporting, and I am going to be changing that. Third Act was founded for Americans 60 and older, and their allies, to address the climate crisis in the “third act” of our lives. One of their main focuses is to identify where the money for fossil fuel expansion is coming from, and to offer suggestions for more sustainable alternatives.

I can see that choosing a bank more in alignment with my values and vision of the future is a small but powerful choice, and easier than I thought. I will be switching my accounts to a local Maine bank that invests in our local community rather than fossil fuels.

I invite you to explore Third Act (thirdact.org) and join us in addressing the climate crisis. There is a new chapter of Third Act forming in Farmington. Please call 207-573-0430 for more information.

Willow Embry

Farmington

