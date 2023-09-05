JAY — The Franklin County Animal Shelter will be hosting a drive up rabies clinic on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic will be held in the Hannaford parking lot located on 15 Jay Plaza Lane.

The shelter will offer rabies vaccinations for $20, flea and tick treatment for $10 to $15 and microchips for $20.

The shelter asks that pet owners please be aware of the following:

• Bring your current rabies certificate to qualify for a three-year certificate.

• Dogs must be on a leash for safety.

• Cats must be in a carrier to ensure their comfort.

• Please remain in your car for everyone’s safety and convenience.

For any additional questions, contact the shelter at [207] 778-2638 or visit the website at fcanimalshelter.org.

