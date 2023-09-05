JAY — The Franklin County Animal Shelter will be hosting a drive up rabies clinic on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic will be held in the Hannaford parking lot located on 15 Jay Plaza Lane.
The shelter will offer rabies vaccinations for $20, flea and tick treatment for $10 to $15 and microchips for $20.
The shelter asks that pet owners please be aware of the following:
• Bring your current rabies certificate to qualify for a three-year certificate.
• Dogs must be on a leash for safety.
• Cats must be in a carrier to ensure their comfort.
• Please remain in your car for everyone’s safety and convenience.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
-
Politics
Maine attorney general still working on policy changes 5 months after disclosing intraoffice affair
-
Sponsored
For sale: Office space in Westbrook, Maine
-
Health care
Mainers with long-term care insurance facing hefty premium increases
-
Maine
USM tapped to develop ethics training in age of artificial intelligence