WILTON — Ferna Girardin turns 103 Thursday, Sept. 7. Her daughter Dawn on Aug. 31 said her mother would love cards to help her celebrate another birthday.

Girardin is a Class of 1938 Wilton Academy graduate and still lives in the home she and her late husband, Valmore, designed themselves. She was treated to a birthday parade in 2020 when she turned 100.

Girardin worked in a Washington, D.C. jewelry store while her husband was stationed there. In 2020, she spoke of her experiences waiting on General Eisenhower and his wife at the store.

Girardin also worked at the Armstrong Agency in Wilton. While working there, she saw the bank being robbed across the street and was the key witness.

Later Girardin was a buyer for International Paper Co. She retired after 41 years there.

Girardin lived through World War II and 9-11, said COVID-19 was more disruptive than anything she had experienced.

In 2020, she received birthday cards from Amsterdam, Arizona and various points throughout Maine. Her daughter, Dawn Girardin Schneider hopes she gets many this year, even if they are late.

Birthday cards may be sent to Ferna Girardin in care of her daughter, Dawn Girardin at PO Box 164, Weld, Me 04285.

