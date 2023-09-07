FARMINGTON — Farmington High School Class of 1963 held its 60th Reunion Saturday, Aug. 12, at the home of a classmate in Farmington, Maine.

The event was a potluck with 32 classmates attending along with many spouses. They came from all over the country – Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon and a number of local Maine towns.

It was held on a beautifully landscaped front lawn and after everyone arrived, put their name tag on and said hello, Class President Brud Hodgkins, currently from Florida, welcomed everyone and thanked the hostess for inviting this fine group to her home. Then he led us in a moment of silence for our 30 deceased classmates.

Linda (Lake) Dwinal read the treasurer’s report, which included monies donated by the alumni. She continues to send flowers in remembrance of departed classmates on behalf of the Class of 1963.

Prior to the get-together, classmates were asked to write a summary of “what have I been doing since high school?” This was compiled into a “60th Anniversary Yearbook,” which was distributed to everyone.

Who would have guessed classmates consisted of a medical doctor; a missionary who became a prisoner of the contra forces in Rio San Juan and taken into the jungles of Costa Rica at gunpoint; an ordained minister; a banker; a neuropsychiatric specialist; a school bus driver; a professional football player for the Denver Broncos and later played for a professional rugby team in France; a police officer; a Harvard graduate who participated in a team responsible for the creation of a machine to locate blood clots and then a team whose projection of the fuel equations was necessary for the astronauts’ trips to the moon; an author; a barber; and 15 teachers [maybe as a result of attending Farmington State Teacher’s College].

Several classmates served their country in Vietnam, and others were members of the National Guard and other U.S. military services. Out of 84 graduates and 21 other classmates [who graduated elsewhere], there were also numerous educational and medical professionals, secretaries, and vital stay-at-home moms.

The day ended too quickly with everyone trying to get home before dark. Empty potluck dishes were gathered up, goodbyes said and that ended a wonderful day with old friends.

Will there be a 70th Reunion? Maybe! The Lord willing and creek don’t rise!

