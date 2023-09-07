FARMINGTON — A Lewiston man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Franklin County Unified Court to a charge of unlawful sexual contact involving a Wilton girl younger than 12.

Richard C. Bradbury, 60, was arrested Jan. 22 by Wilton police after they received a report from a family member about the alleged sexual abuse that day.

Bradbury was indicted on the charge July 12 by a Franklin County grand jury.

There is a related case with the same victim in Androscoggin County, defense lawyer Jeffrey Wilson told the court. Bradbury has not been indicted in that case, he said. Wilson asked that a dispositional conference not be set for 90 days. It was temporarily set for Dec. 19.

Wilson asked that the Androscoggin case be sent to Franklin County but District Attorney Neil E. McLean Jr. asked that the Franklin County case be handled in Androscoggin County. Wilson said that would work.

Wilton Officer Brian Lynch investigated the Franklin County report in January.

Jay Officer Rex Schweighofer took the child and family members to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for an examination. The girl was to be interviewed by the Franklin County Children’s Advocacy Center, Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes said previously.

Since his arrest, Bradbury has remained at the Franklin County Detention Center in lieu of $27,500 bail.

A conviction for unlawful sexual contact is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

