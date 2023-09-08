LIVERMORE FALLS — Legion and auxiliary of George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave., will meet Thursday, September 14, for a social time at 5:30 p.m., meeting will begin at 6 p.m. On the agenda will be discussion on remodel and setting dates, etc. fundraising, and Apple Pumpkin Festival. There will also be discussion regarding setting the breakfast date for October.

An Honorable Flag Disposal will be held Saturday, Sept 9, at Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 at 10 a.m.at VFW on the corner or Rt 133 and Jewell Street in Jay

Post 10 is also having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, September 16 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, sausage gravy with biscuits, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends.

The POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony will be after breakfast Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at the POW/MIA Bridge in Jay at the intersection of Route 4 and Crash Road. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345.

There will not be a Sept. 11 ceremony this year due to circumstances beyond their control.

The next Legion post meeting will be October 12, at 6 p.m.

