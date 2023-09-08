Dancing

NEW SHARON — Are you looking for a way to stay active, meet people, and have fun? Friendship Squares club invites you to try square dancing. You aren’t too young, and you aren’t too old; it’s fun for all ages. Don’t know how? Here’s a chance to learn. Tuesday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon we will kick off our fall schedule with an ice cream social. Come try it; the first two sessions are free. Afterwards, there is a fee of $45.00 for the balance of the semester.

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — Local artist Phil Poirier will be displaying new paintings at the Farmington Public Library from September 13 through October. The opening reception for the artist will be Wednesday September 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312.

Historical



FARMINGTON — Historical Society monthly meeting September 28 at the North Church. Please join the Farmington Historical Society for our monthly meeting and program. This month we are pleased to have John (Jack) Anderson present the Early History of the Ford Motor Company and Connections to Farmington. We hope that you can join us at 6pm for potluck and lively conversation, followed by our program at 7pm. All are welcome to come and enjoy this free, local event. Farmington Historical Society monthly meeting

Advertisement

Sale

JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will also be food items for sale. This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information.

Fundraiser

FARMINGTON — September 10 at 9a.m. Rain or shine! Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington. Join us for the much-awaited “Strut for Strays 5k” timed run event on September 10, 2023! Come strut your dog on a 5k course on the Whistlestop Trail! Event registration is $25 for ages 11+, and day of the race is $30. Ages 10 and under are free! Register online or in person at the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, or please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours, noon to 4 p.m.

Ministry

WILTON — On Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., at Calvery Hill Baptist Church on Rt. 2&4 in Wilton, there will be an informational meeting about Kairos Prison Ministry. This is for both men and women who are Interested in learning more about Kairos Prison Ministry or is or have been thinking about becoming a volunteer or helping in some way with Kairos Prison Ministry. There will be Coffee and Refreshments. For more information please call, Dave Hamlin at 207-491-4904.

Advertisement

Lunch

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church at 235 Main St.in Farmington will resume serving its monthly free community lunches on Saturday, September 16 at 12 noon. The menu: roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuits, cake and beverages. Eat-in and take-out available. For local delivery: Call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “community lunch” option.

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, September 16 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, sausage gravy with biscuits, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345. Legion and Auxiliary of George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave., will meet Thursday, September 14, for a social time at 5:30 p.m., meeting will begin at 6 p.m. On the agenda will be discussion on remodel and setting dates, etc. fundraising, and Apple Pumpkin Festival. There will also be discussion regarding setting the breakfast date for October.

Supper

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, Sept. 8, the menu will be salsa chicken, Spanish rice, refried beans, banana pudding, for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122. There will be no meal Sept 15 as the VFW will be preparing for the POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday Sept 16 at POW/MIA Bridge, please join us at 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Jam Night, Sept. 8, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington September 8, from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Party

FARMINGTON — It’s a Block Party! Free Admission! September 9, from 1 – 3 p.m. in the field on High Street in Farmington – across from the Farmington Fair Exhibition Hall. There will be bounce houses, games, snow cones, popcorn and Meet & Greet with Farmington’s Emergency Services. Representatives from the local police, fire and paramedics will be there with a Farmington Fire Department ladder truck, a police cruiser and Northstar’s ambulance. Sponsored by Farmington Baptist Church. FMI 207-779-0731. See you there!

Educational

REGION — National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session educational program for family and friends of adults living with mental health conditions. When you participate in NAMI Family-to-Family you will gain information and strategies for taking care of the person you love. You’ll also learn that you’re not alone. The group setting provides mutual support and shared positive impact from people who understand your situation. Sessions start Monday evenings (9/11/23-10/30/23) from 5:30–8:00 p.m. on Zoom. The instructor of this course will reach out to you for a brief interview prior to the event in order to make sure the class is right for you. Contact Dave D’Angelo at (207) 622-5767 x 2305 or email daved@namimaine.org or go online at https://namimaine.org/mental-health-in-maine/

FARMINGTON — Registration is open for Gold LEAF Institute membership and upcoming term courses at www.goldleafinstitute.org. This is a member run organization promoting life-long learning, GLI is open to anyone 50 and older and their spouse/partner regardless of age. GLI offerings include both online and in-person activities. Learn without stress, tests, credits, and prerequisites!

Starting with this next term, GLI (Gold LEAF Institute) membership options have been expanded. You may continue to register for each term membership separately or simply register for an annual membership during the current term. Either way, GLI membership also allows you access to courses offered by the other 16 Senior Colleges throughout Maine at maineseniorcollege.org – without an additional membership fee! Gold LEAF Institute Senior College University of Maine at Farmington, 186 High Street, Room 318, Theodora J. Kalikow Education Center, Farmington, ME 04938, Phone: (207) 778-7063 or E-mail: goldleaf@maine.edu

Upcoming registration dates for September are Wednesday, September 06 through Sept 30 from 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: