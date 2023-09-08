FARMINGTON — The Mt..Blue High School Boys and Girls Cross Country teams opened their season with a pair of dominating victories in a 5 team meet on their home course on Friday.

Nora McCourt was the first runner across the line for Mt. Blue, with an outstanding time of 21:43, which is the 4th fastest time ever for a Mt. Blue runner and the 6th fastest for any runner on the course!

Mt. Blue’s Natalie McCarthy placed 2nd overall. Following a 3rd place finish by Loralie Grady of Cony, Mt. Blue runners Lucinda Carroll, Elizabeth Strickland, and Brielle Tinker took places 4-6, leading the Cougars to a dominating team victory with a perfect score of 15 points.

Gardiner edged Lewiston by a 59-63 margin for 2nd place, with Edward Little placing 4th with 85 points. Cony had only 4 runners, one shy of a full team, so they were not included in the team scoring.

The boy’s race featured an exciting individual race as Enzo Giampolo of Lewiston edged Mt. Blue’s Henri McCourt by .57 seconds for the win. These were the 9th and 10th fastest times ever on the course.

Mt. Bue nailed down the team victory as Luke Doscinski (3rd), Ben Hatch (5th), Eli Hoeft (7th), and Damian Wynn (8th) gave the Cougars 4 of the top 8 finishers. Andrew Robinson and Noah Civiello in 12th and 13th place gave the team added depth.

The Cougars had the best score with 20 points. Edward Little edged Cony by a 57-59 margin for 2nd place. Gardiner was 4th with 108 points, while Lewiston had only 4 runners finish the race and were not included in the team scoring.

