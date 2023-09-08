CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center will proudly host a quilt exhibit by Anne Gould now through October. To start things off, there will be a wine & cheese reception on Friday, September 8, 4:30-6 p.m.

Anne Gould has lived in Skowhegan, since 1979. She worked at Scott Paper/SD Warren/Sappi Fine Paper for 28 years. After retiring in 2007, she has spent time pursuing her hobbies of quilting, skiing, weaving, tennis, music, and now pickleball.

In the last 10 years she has been spending winters in Florida with trips home to get a few weeks of skiing with family. Please enjoy the exhibit which shows how her quilting has progressed over the years.

The Library Gallery is located in the lobby of the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center. There are additional items located inside the library. The total exhibit collection can be viewed during library hours: Tue-Fri: 10-5 & Sat: 10-3. Carrabassett Valley Public Library | 3209 Carrabassett Drive #3, Carrabassett Valley.

