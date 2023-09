Joshua Osborne, 34, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Sept. 4, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

Scott A. Shepard, 34, Peru, warrant violation of protection from abuse order, Monday, Sept. 4, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

Nathan T. Hawes, 33, Jay, warrants two counts of failure to appear, Tuesday, Sept. 5, in Wilton, taken to Kennebec County, Wilton Police Department.

Cynthia Hackley, 33, Madison, possession of fentanyl powder, Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

Seth Watson, 34, Minot, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Sept. 7, in Chesterville, $550 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Robbins, 35, Kingfield, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Sept. 7, in Kingfield, $100, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

Justin Thibodeau, 43, Turner, violation condition of release, Friday, Sept. 8, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexandra Makris, 30, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Saturday, Sept. 9, in Farmington, $500 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

Joseph Wright-Champagne, 28, Farmington, criminal threatening, Saturday, Sept. 9, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

Samantha Atwood, 32, Strong, warrant contempt of court, Sunday, Sept. 10, in Strong, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Levi Bradley, 41, Farmington, warrant operating after suspension, Monday, Sept. 11, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: