ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a two-part online informational session for adults interested in becoming 4-H volunteers from 6-7 p.m., Sept. 18 and 25.

Start Your 4-H Volunteer Journey” will provide participants with information about the UMaine Extension 4-H youth development program through four short e-Learning modules. Attendees will also participate in an experimental learning activity, learn about the key aspects of positive youth development and be introduced to ages and stages of youth.

A 4-H volunteer is many things: mentor, advisor, friend, teacher, referee, role model, pacesetter and much more. As a 4-H volunteer, participants will have the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of children by teaching them valuable life skills, helping them work towards a positive self-image and working with them to accomplish positive personal goals.

The two one-hour virtual sessions will wrap up with an outline of next steps and an introduction to a county staff contact to help with the application process, if desired.

Registration is required. The sessions are free. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request reasonable accommodations, visit the program webpage or contact Jennifer Lobley, jennifer.lobley@maine.edu; 207.255.3345.

