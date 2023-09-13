Friends of Special Olympics in conjunction with Frank L. Mitchell VFW post #3335 in Jay held its annual yard sale July 1. Picture shows Franklin Area Manager of Special Olympics Gary Desjardin after accepting the donation of $2100 from the Post and Auxiliary. Pictured from left to right are Janice Sweeney Nancy Donnell, Don Frechette, Gary Desjardin, Dave Lachapelle, Kim Cote, Stella Paquette and Rick Merrill. Submitted photo

