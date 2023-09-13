CHESTERVIILLE — Don’t miss stop number two on the Too Much Rouge east coast tour! After wowing crowds at the Berlin, Vermont Grange Hall in July, this trio of musical friends, including Maine singer -songwriter and champion thumb wrestler Ruth Hill; Rita Gluck, of Marshfield, Vermont, author of the official Vermont state song, “These Green Hills”, and irritatingly known as the human metronome; and singer-songwriter, marching band trombonist and guitar player Melanie Morrison of Patagonia, Arizona, will be together again to make a special appearance at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House on Saturday, September 16, at 3 p.m.

The “Rouge Sisters” will dish up their unique blend of rock ‘n’ roll, bluegrass, and comedic shenanigans, breathing new life into old favorites, and surprising even themselves with new originals.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit community resource located at 3 Borough Road, in Chesterville. Admission to the afternoon show is by donation with proceeds to help fund exterior painting of the building scheduled for 2024.

The Meeting House is ADA accessible and light refreshments will be available. For more information call 207 779-0660 or visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org.

