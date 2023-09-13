On September 10, Frank L Mitchell VFW Post 2225 Auxiliary held an appreciation luncheon for members of 45 years or more. Presenting a certificate of appreciation to Mavis Powell, who is the oldest member, Is Gail Dube Auxiliary President, with Linda Bracket, Pam Manter, and Stella Paquette auxiliary members. A soup , sandwich and dessert was enjoyed by all. Submitted photo
