BANGOR — The Maine K-12 Space STEM Program revealed its award recipients in multiple categories this year, honoring the commitment and innovation of educators, schools, and students from across Maine.

The Maine K-12 Space STEM Program is the result of Congressionally directed NASA funds awarded to Educate Maine to deliver a K-12 Space STEM program across the state in 2023. The goal of the program is to promote STEM skills and open career opportunities in the growing space sector. In April 2022, the development of the Maine Space Sector was confirmed and the K-12 Space STEM program was designed for Maine students.

The Student Challenge Award Category fast-tracked participation in the annual challenges coinciding with World Space Week. Centered on the theme “Space and Sustainability,” these challenges drew inspiration from the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

An impressive twenty-six awards were distributed in Maine, enabling students to immerse themselves in these challenges over the summer. Awardees received access to a comprehensive online course, a custom MaxIQ Kit for the challenge, and an opportunity to attain even higher honors at the annual MaxIQ Space global awards.

“This year’s awards highlight the dedication, creativity, and enthusiasm of Maine’s educators, students, and institutions,” said Judi Sandrock, co-founder of MaxIQ Space. “As the world of space STEM education continues to grow, the Maine Space STEM Program is proud to recognize the pioneers at the forefront of this exciting field.”

A formal award ceremony will be held in November 2023, as part of the Maine Space Conference, to be held in Portland, Maine. (https://www.mainespace2030.org/about/maine-space-conference/)

Five Educator Award Winners:

1. Jacob Bogar (Foster CTE in Farmington) for “Most modules and projects completed by his students, the greatest number of kits connected for the longest time”

Jim Lenke (Machias Memorial High School) for “Most support of students and teachers outside his immediate responsibility”

Eric Eisaman (Edward Little High School in Auburn) for “Most engaged with his students under trying conditions.”

Amy Sweetser (Easton Elementary School) for “Largest number of students engaged.”

Stephanie Bresett (Caribou Community School) for “The greatest number of teachers engaged and supported, including local outreach partners.”

These educators will be recognized for their efforts at the Maine Space Conference and will be rewarded with fully sponsored attendance of the full conference proceedings.

Space STEM School Awards for Excellence in Implementation:

Bangor High School for “ Most data packets collected and posted to the Kibana Dashboard.”

Cobscook Institute for “ Most innovative projects and experiments conducted; all kits connected to the Kibana dashboard.”

Veazie Community School for “All kits connected to the dashboard and significant progress with experiments.”

These schools will receive trophies of recognition at the awards ceremony at the Maine Space Conference in November 2023.

The K-12 Space STEM program included advanced and space-related projects.

School Awards for Excellence in the High-Altitude Balloon Launch Project:

Edward Little High School for “Collection and analysis of data relating to temperature and UV Index changes based on altitude. Data saved to SD card during the flight, making analysis possible.”

Machias Memorial High School for “Testing of Teachers in Space payload in preparation for future launches. Lessons learned to be implemented, based on results of the HAB mission.”

Foster CTE for “ Testing of 5 payloads each for different projects”

A High Achievement Award goes to Foster CTE for development of a wind tunnel to test the aerodynamic efficiency of the model rockets. In addition, the team hosted the static fire test and the launch test.

These schools will receive trophies of recognition at the awards ceremony at the Maine Space Conference in November 2023 in Portland, Maine, as well as invitations to participate in the NASA High Altitude Balloon mission in August 2024

